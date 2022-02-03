Mitchell Park Domes train show celebrates diversity of surrounding communities

MILWAUKEE — A very special train is pulling into the station at Mitchell Park Domes.

For almost three decades, the Mitchell Park Domes have presented an annual train show. This year’s Barrio Train Show is among the best!

This family friendly event is a wonderful way to get out and enjoy the many hidden gems that Milwaukee has to offer. Four separate tracks, equaling more than 700 feet, are on display. Four different trains operated by the staff run simultaneously around the tracks.

The Barrio Train show celebrates the diversity of the surrounding communities. It kicked off on Jan. 29 and circles through the floral show dome.

The show will run until April 3rd.

The Winter Train Show also includes Sticker Wednesdays, where visitors can pick up a free sticker. During February, Late Night Thursdays will return, and admission will be extended to 8 p.m.

If you plan to visit, reserve a time slot first. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for students, and free for kids under 5. Milwaukee County residents' admission will be discounted. Face masks are required.

For more information on the offerings of the Mitchell Park Domes, click here.

