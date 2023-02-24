'Ministry through theater': Meet Milwaukee playwright C.L. Woodson III

Watch this story on Milwaukee Tonight on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

MILWAUKEE — This man is truly one of Milwaukee’s hidden gems! Mr. Woodson is the hardest-working man I know. He started in the music business, but after a distribution deal that didn’t work out, he decided to use his music as the soundtrack for a movie. That deal did go through, and Woodson never looked back.

I caught up with him building the set for his latest stage production.

“My very first play was in a small place that only held 300 people, but we sold out in a couple of weeks and that’s what got it going," said Woodson.

I’ve had the honor of appearing in two of his productions and saw just how committed he is. Woodson writes the script, builds the set, directs, and often appears in his plays.

“I can count on me," he muses.

But he is also not afraid to ask. In his production of “Only God Can Judge Me," he brought in Hollywood actors Dorien Wilson from the TV show “The Parkers” and Todd Bridges from “Different Strokes."

"I asked and they said yes," said Woodson.

His tenth production “Pillow Talk” is opening at the historic Pabst Theater on Saturday, Feb. 25. Don’t let the name fool you! All of his productions are spiritually based.

“Everything I do glorifies Christ, anything that uplifts, motivates, and inspires, that’s what I write," says Woodson.

He’s a one-man show with a lot of loyal support. He loves doing what he does, it’s not for the money.

“I do a ministry through theater. My prices are so low that the average Joe can go. If I can pay my rent and my car note, I’m fine with that,” said Woodson.

For more information and tickets, visit the Pabst Theater's website.

