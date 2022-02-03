Milwaukee's Martin Drive Neighborhood: Loyal residents, remarkably diverse

MILWAUKEE — The Martin Drive Neighborhood is one of Milwaukee's best hidden gems! I have often referred to it as “Hotel California” (where you check in and never leave). I know it so well because it has been my home for the past 20 years. Over that period, I have lived in three separate locations, and I know many of my neighbors who have done the same; in fact, many have moved out of town only to return to our Martin Drive.

Tucked away on Milwaukee’s west side, the neighborhood is home to families, singles, homeowners and renters, and I suspect that we have more artists than any other community, making the Martin Drive Neighborhood remarkably diverse.

It’s a walkable neighborhood with many historic buildings. There are two large parks and many green spaces, the Washington Park Library, a public pool, unique retail shops, restaurants and cafes. But the best thing about this neighborhood is the people who call it home.

