MILWAUKE — Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward celebrated its 36th annual Christmas in the Ward tree lighting ceremony Friday evening in Catalano Square, complete with falling snow that added to the festive atmosphere.

The event featured live music, hot cocoa, mulled wine, and a visit from Santa Claus, who set up in "Jolly's House" to meet with children and families.

"This has just been a fantastic effort by property owners, businesses, residents to rebuild this neighborhood from a former warehouse manufacturing district," said Jim Plaisted, executive director of the Third Ward Association. "We've just seen this enormous growth, and it's been fantastic to be a part of it."

Watch: Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward celebrates 36th annual Christmas tree lighting with holiday festivities

Santa Claus arrived in the Third Ward

The Historic Third Ward has transformed from a former warehouse and manufacturing area that declined in the 1970s and 1980s into a thriving neighborhood known for its walkability and unique shopping experience.

"We have this wonderful neighborhood of walkability. You can park and see so many boutiques, restaurants where you can get gift cards, and also art galleries that have affordable stuff," Plaisted said. "It's kind of one-stop shopping. It's an outdoor mall, if you will."

The celebration also kicked off the official holiday shopping season in the district, with the "Shop the Ward" promotion encouraging visitors to explore local businesses through December 24.

The tree lighting ceremony continues to grow each year, drawing families and visitors to experience the holiday magic in one of Milwaukee's most vibrant neighborhoods.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip