Milwaukee's first and only cidery celebrates milestone

MILWAUKEE — During the pandemic, a Milwaukee musician made a big career change. Gigs were scarce since bars and other venues were forced to close. So out of necessity, some career musicians had to make big changes.

Ethan Keller, who said he has played 100 plus shows every year for decades, decided to switch things up in 2020.

He opened Milwaukee's first and only cidery, Cache Cider in the Bay View neighborhood on 2612 S Greeley St Suite 123. That means he makes and serves his own unique brand of ciders.

James Groh An array of the various ciders from Cache Cider.

It's clear that Milwaukee is known for its breweries. There are the giants like the Miller factory down to neighborhood breweries like Black Husky. But Cache Cider is trying to make a name for itself. After one year, Keller realized he needs to expand.

“I’m a small batch cider, but I’m already running out of space,” Keller aid.

As it could be expected, it hasn't been easy. Keller isn't on the busy Kinnickinnic Avenue or a nearby street. He is in a neighborhood.

“Its been a little bit difficult. It’s kind of spotty. People are still a little bit wary of what’s going on in the world with the pandemic and other things,” he said.

James Groh Ethan Keller, the owner of Cache Cider, said he hopes to continue to expand in his second year of business.

He said that in the future he would like to ad another location that has more foot and car traffic.

“I’d love to expand. Possibly have a cidery on a main street where people can see there’s something - something going on inside,” Keller said.

Keller hasn't given up on music. He still plays regularly. In fact, on Dec. 10 at the one year anniversary party for Cache Cider, he will be the main performer.

