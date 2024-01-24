Milwaukee's Beer'd MKE re-brands to be more gender-neutral, still as raunchy, fun, and LGBTQ-positive as ever

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee store is doing business bigger and better after a re-brand and opening in a new location.

Beer'd MKE moved from the corner of North Avenue and Oakland Avenue to Brady Street. It's a gift, plant, and art shop with an adult humor and LGBTQ focus. The shop has been around since March 2019. Previously, it was known as Beard MKE, but the owner wanted to make a change that reflected his values more.

“I felt like there was a conflict present gendering it towards any gender, so part of the name change and logo change and re-brand was to remove the perceived gender. So everybody feels like the shop is for them," Geoff Hoen said.

James Groh Beer'd MKE is a gift, plant, and art shop. This is some of the art sold at the store.

Inside the new store are the staples that have made Beer’d MKE a popular shop for the past five years like fun Milwaukee-themed products featuring the Milverine, candles, beard grooming products, and a source for local art. Of course, there are Pride products and items with an edge to them.

“I don’t want it to just be nasty. It actually has to be funny, you know, and you can get away with a lot more when there’s some wit behind it," Hoen said.

“I want to continue providing a safe space for LGBTQ people in Milwaukee. I want to continue giving back to my community the city that I’ve lived in for almost 20 years," Hoen said.

James Groh Milwaukee-themed products for sale at Beer'd MKE.

He is making more moves beyond the store. Hoen will be featured in an entrepreneurship reality show called The Blox.

“I’m cautiously optimistic. I’m excited to go compete and learn a lot and bring all of that back here and implement it in the store.”

James Groh Along with the Milwaukee-themed product, there is a large selection of LGBTQ+ items for sale at Beer'd MKE. The store collaborates with various local organizations.

Regarding the edgy products, I'd love to show you what those items say and look like. However, they aren't news appropriate. You'll just have to see them in the store for yourself.

You can learn about fun events happening at Beer'd MKE by following their Facebook or Instagram pages. It's open 12-8 Tuesday through Saturday and 12-5 on Sundays.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip