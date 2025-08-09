Milwaukee youth showcase skills through True Skool program, preparing the next generation of entrepreneurs

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's True Skool program is helping shape the next generation of entrepreneurs through hands-on experience and community engagement projects.

Participants in the summer program presented their projects on Friday, showcasing the skills they developed while working with local organizations.

Watch: True Skool prepares Milwaukee youth with business skills and community focus

"We learn business skills, we make portfolios. This is actually my first time creating a resume, we took head shots, we did cover letters, and they walked us through how to do all of it," said Zandria Wilkins, a Milwaukee Public Schools student and True Skool participant.

Wilkins spent her summer working with Milwaukee's Office of African American Affairs. Her team designed T-shirts highlighting the office's focus on community development.

"We got to do all the designs ourselves, we had all the say in how the designs looked, what the shirts looked like, and how we wanted to produce them," Wilkins said.

The program featured various projects, including agricultural development and architecture. Roberto Hernandez, another participant who learned DJing through the program, described his experience as life-changing.

"They really made me feel like I belonged there, they really felt like I was family," Hernandez said.

Fidel Verdin, True Skool's co-executive director, explained their approach to youth development: "Our job is to color outside of the lines and figure out how things work together in unlikely partnerships, unlikely collaborations, that's where the magic happens."

True Skool will celebrate these achievements at their annual festival, Summer Park Jam, at Marcus Performing Arts Center's Peck Pavilion starting at noon on Saturday.

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

