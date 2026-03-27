MILWAUKEE — “This art is kind of good for ADHD brains, like fast-paced people who are not very patient but want to reward their creative parts," Vesile Yilmaz said with a paint brush in her hand.

Yilmaz is an ebru artist. It's a Turkish style of water marbling art. It takes her, and her students, just about 5-10 minutes to go from blank canvas to finished masterpiece. However, I use canvas lightly. Ebru art is made by painting water.

“Just let everything float on the water surface, and then water kind of shapes the design for you, and your job is kind of to accept it, to let go," Yilmaz said.

James Groh A flower done in the style of ebru.

That means you are receiving a good life lesson and making art when you do ebru.

“This art is really therapeutic and meditative. Especially when you work on the water, it feels so different and open-ended and relaxing," she said.

Yilmaz was born in Turkey. She later moved to Australia and taught ebru to art therapists. Now in Milwaukee, she hosts classes across Wisconsin and at Mitchell Street Arts. It's a way for her to share her Turkish culture with others.

James Groh A swirly ebru mosaic.

“It is a window. Marbling is just like a window for me to open, to talk to more people, meet more people, communicate, and create that special bond and relationship," she said.

Her classes are growing in popularity. Yilmaz teaches on weekends and in the summer. In fact, she is going to go on tour, if you will, in South Carolina teaching ebru.

“I got in touch with a couple of art places there, art studios, so I will be hosting classes there as well.”

You can sign up for her classes or learn more by going to her website.

To see more ebru art, watch the story below...

Milwaukee woman shares her Turkish culture with mesmerizing water marbling art

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