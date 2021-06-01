Milwaukee Tonight: Try something new with Paloma Taco & Tequila

Let’s talk about Brussel sprouts, shall we?
Some people love them many others not so much, but it seems to me that there has been a Brussel sprout rebranding because they are showing up on so many menus.
Now, I was never mad at the Brussel sprout. As a child, my mother boiled, buttered, and served them and that was okay. I’ve actually experimented with some recipes myself, but I have never thought of preparing my sprouts as Paloma does.
Paloma Taco & Tequila servers a Brussel sprout tostada that will rearrange you!
Owner Pattie Ford opened Paloma last July in the middle of the pandemic and has been successful with her affordably priced a la carte menu.
Though I’m raving about the tostada, that’s just one of the many delectable dishes.
I asked Pattie what she attributed her success, “Good food, good flavor!”
Though I think the secret may lay in the fact that chief Bernard Fanning talks to the food. “Food tastes better when you talk to it,” said Bernard.
I say, whatever they are doing works!
Paloma Taco & Tequila is located 5419 W. North Ave.