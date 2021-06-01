Milwaukee Tonight: Try something new with Paloma Taco & Tequila

Let’s talk about Brussel sprouts, shall we?

Some people love them many others not so much, but it seems to me that there has been a Brussel sprout rebranding because they are showing up on so many menus.

Now, I was never mad at the Brussel sprout. As a child, my mother boiled, buttered, and served them and that was okay. I’ve actually experimented with some recipes myself, but I have never thought of preparing my sprouts as Paloma does.

Paloma Taco & Tequila servers a Brussel sprout tostada that will rearrange you!

Owner Pattie Ford opened Paloma last July in the middle of the pandemic and has been successful with her affordably priced a la carte menu.

Though I’m raving about the tostada, that’s just one of the many delectable dishes.

I asked Pattie what she attributed her success, “Good food, good flavor!”

Though I think the secret may lay in the fact that chief Bernard Fanning talks to the food. “Food tastes better when you talk to it,” said Bernard.

I say, whatever they are doing works!

Paloma Taco & Tequila is located 5419 W. North Ave.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip