Milwaukee students celebrate global cultures at 11th Annual MPS World Fair

Nearly 3,000 students from Milwaukee Public Schools transformed the Baird Center into an international celebration during the 11th annual UNSIL MPS World Fair.
Students from 18 schools represented different United Nations member countries through colorful displays, cultural presentations, music, and performances — showcasing the diversity found throughout Milwaukee classrooms.
Inside the convention center, students shared facts and traditions from countries around the world while learning from one another. Thiago, a student from Lincoln Avenue School, proudly presented information about South Korea.
“The capital city is Seoul, and the population is very big, it's 51.6 million people..” Thiago said. The event also highlighted the strong multicultural makeup of MPS schools, many of which serve immigrant and refugee families. Organizers said students and parents involved in the program speak more than 35 different languages.
Beyond cultural education, students said the experience helped build teamwork and communication skills. Students spent weeks preparing performances and presentations together.
“We learned how to trust each other and have patience with each other to create our performance,” said Leoea from Rufus King High School. Organizers say the World Fair is designed to prepare students for an increasingly connected global future while also giving them an opportunity to celebrate their own heritage and learn about others.
The event ended with music, dancing, and cheers from students representing countries across the globe — turning the Baird Center into a vibrant celebration of culture, learning, and unity.
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