Milwaukee Steamfitters Union welds Bucks statue in honor of team's playoff run

MILWAUKEE — The Bucks are in the playoffs and there's no shortage of fans around Milwaukee celebrating. One local union decided to show off their Bucks's pride in a new way.

The Steamfitters Local 601 welded a statuette of the Bucks logo in honor of the team.

Steamfitters help create the fuel pipes for tons of different industries. According to their website, "We are the union HVAC and refrigeration techs, the pipe welders, and fitters – installing comfort heating and cooling systems, grocery store refrigeration, gas line pumps, food & beverage piping, pharmaceutical and chemical systems, compressed air and gases, hydraulic, and fuel oil systems. We install and maintain the pipelines that deliver oil to refineries and gasoline from them as well as natural gas to your homes. The high-pressure steam systems we install at power plants help produce the electricity that powers homes and businesses. We install and service the temperature controls and instrumentation systems that allow all of these systems to function safely and efficiently year after year."

There is always a need for more skilled laborers like steamfitters. The union has an accelerated welding learning program to get those interested involved in the trade as fast as possible. Those learning the trade can earn about $50,000 at the beginning of their careers and get raises up to roughly $100,000.

Watch the video withJames Groh to see the statuette and learn more about the importance of Steamfitters.

