CUDAHY — It took just about five years for a local start-up to go from $0 to a projected $22 million. The company has already begun expanding across the country and is eyeing new locations overseas.

Atomix Logistics is an e-commerce fulfillment company based in Cudahy. It started in Milwaukee, but then needed more warehouse space, so it moved to a location near the airport.

The e-commerce fulfillment company helps brands move products and get them to consumers with a unique approach that combines top-tier technology with strong customer support.

"We wanted to build technology that was at parity with technology leaders, and then we also wanted to provide very customized solutions and very hands-on support," said Austin Kreinz, CEO of Atomix Logistics.

James Groh Inside the Atomix Logistics warehouse in Cudahy.

Kreinz saw a gap in the market and figured his idea could be a disruptor. They noticed businesses typically offered either good technology with poor customer support or strong customer relations with outdated tech. Atomix Logistics fits in the middle.

Since its founding in 2020, Atomix has grown from one employee to approximately 70 and is expanding rapidly. In 2023, it moved from Milwaukee to its current 60,000 square foot Cudahy warehouse. However, Atomix is already beginning to outgrow that space.

"We opened a facility in Salt Lake City last year, and this year we're going to most likely double our footprint here in Milwaukee, and we're looking at Atlanta to open our third facility as well," Kreinz said.

With their eyes on expansion, Kreinz holds onto Atomix's Milwaukee roots. He's proud to have built a company where he grew up.

Watch Milwaukee start-up Atomix Logistics' meteoric rise from $0 to $22 million in just five years...

Milwaukee start-up's meteoric rise from $0 to $22 million in just five years

"We really want to create a tech ecosystem and thriving business environment here, and we love it. And we wouldn't build the company anywhere else," Kreinz said.

It’s fast growth for a young company. So that means come major shipping seasons — a.k.a. the holiday season — it’s all hands on deck. Everyone is helping ship and package orders.

"For Q4, we come out here and we're picking orders, we're packing them, and I get to use the app. And I'm the slowest picker because I'm taking notes the whole time," said Andrew Webber, CTO of Atomix Logistics.

Webber is a student of the game. He gets his hands on the product he created, so he knows exactly what clients experience. Webber and the Atomix team actually invite customers to experience the fulfillment process firsthand.

James Groh Andrew Webber is the CTO of Atomix Logistics.

"Knowing that they can pop in here with our open-door policy and pick a few orders themselves, or watch the fulfillment process go," Webber said.

This transparent approach appears to be working well for the company, which has plans to expand to Atlanta, establish operations overseas, and license its software to other shipping facilities.

This story was reported by James Groh and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip