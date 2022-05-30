Milwaukee Soldiers Home offers services for veterans at risk of homelessness

MILWAUKEE — A meaningful way to honor our veterans on Memorial Day, or any other day, would be to take a tour of the Milwaukee Soldiers Home.

I met with Jeremy Ebersole, Executive Director of Milwaukee Preservation Alliance, to learn about this nationally historic landmark right here in our hometown.

Located on the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, the Soldiers Home District sits west of American Family Field. It is one of only three original soldiers homes in the country.

Completed in 1867, the soldiers home recuperative village was built for the rehabilitation of Civil War soldiers. Today, thanks to the Milwaukee Preservation Alliance and many other organizations, it survives to offer permanent housing and much needed services for veterans and their families at risk of homelessness.

The grounds are open to the public and free. For more information and to learn about guided walking tours click here.

