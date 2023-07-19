Milwaukee Riverwalk comes 'alive' with live music

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Riverwalk just got a little louder.

"It's Alive on the RiverWalk" kicked off its eight-week series Wednesday morning. Jacob Slade, a local singer and songwriter was one of the first performers starting at two this afternoon.

"It's Milwaukee, Milwaukee is alive. Our music scene is alive. That's where it comes from,” organizer Hillary Gunn exclaimed.

Gunn is the digital content coordinator for the Pabst Theatre Group, which is one of the groups that organized this big musical event, along with multiple Milwaukee Theater District groups, Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria, Lakefront Brewery and the RiverWalk District.

Organizers with "It's Alive on the RiverWalk" held a press conference Wednesday morning at Pere Marquette Park along the Milwaukee River.

Busker-style musicians, artists, and street performers booked by the Pabst Theatre Group will be held on Wednesdays and Saturdays from July 19 – Sept. 16.

"It is really cool to be able to take part in this event with a bunch of artists that I have a bunch of respect for, and I just think it's great that there's a lot of events showcasing the talent in the Milwaukee scene," performer Jacob Slade said.

Jacob was born and raised in Wauwatosa. He has played music since he was about five years old.

"It's really been a lifelong passion. Something that grows and evolved through time. And something that is really cool to sorta look back on and see the growth," Jacob Slade mentioned.

Growth that can stay right here in Milwaukee, in a music scene that Slade says is growing.

"Post-pandemic the Milwaukee music scene has only been getting stronger and stronger in terms of just the talent in general, and also the different opportunities that there are for local musicians to showcase their talents," Slade also said.

Pere Marquette Park isn't the only spot where you can find performers until mid-September. The schedule is filled with multiple locations and different performances.

July 19th

4 – 7 p.m.:

Pere Marquette Park: Mathilda

Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria: Hanna Simone

Riverside Theater: Ben Perlstein

July 22:

3 – 7 p.m.:

Lakefront Brewery: Blacktop

Location TBD: Maximiano

July 26:

Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria: Caley Conway

July 29:

3 – 7 p.m.:

Lakefront Brewery: Micah Emrich

Click here for the full list. Organizers are looking for more performers for the weeks ahead. Anyone interested in applying can find the application here.

