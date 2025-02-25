A Milwaukee organization is stepping up to improve life for families in Washington Park.

From housing and safety to youth programs and economic growth, Rooted & Rising is leading the charge. The group is working closely with residents to ensure their voices are heard and their needs are met.

Finding quality child care has been a challenge for many families in Washington Park, but Rooted & Rising is determined to change that by expanding early childhood programs and providing more resources for working parents.

"The children are our future, and it's up to us to make sure they become exactly who they need to be," said Kayla Davis, director of early childhood education.

TMJ4 Kayla Davis - Director of Early Childhood Education



But child care is just one part of the bigger picture. The organization has created a Quality of Life Plan, a resident-led initiative tackling major issues like housing, food security, and unemployment. The goal is to build a stronger, more connected community.

"It's like a blueprint, and it helps in different areas that are needed," said Megan Thomas, a member of Rooted & Rising.

TMJ4 Megan Thomas, Rooted & Rising People And Culture Cooridinator



For Washington Park residents like Steven Hunter, the changes are making a real difference.

Watch: Residents work to improve quality of life in Washington Park neighborhood

Milwaukee residents work to improve quality of life in Washington Park neighborhood

"We always say it takes a village. Everyone has a part. People feel more hope, and they understand there is a pathway to be involved. Their voice matters," Hunter said.

TMJ4 Steven Hunter, Washington Park Resident



Angela Pruitt, who has lived in the neighborhood for 30 years, has seen both its struggles and its potential. She believes the community must invest in itself to create real change.

"This is our community. We're investors. In order to get something back, we have to put in the work and help it become a better place," Pruitt said.

TMJ4 Angela Pruitt, Washington Park Resident for 30 years



Rooted & Rising plans to expand its efforts—adding more child care options, supporting local businesses, and working to make streets safer. But they say real progress comes when the whole community gets involved.

Key focus areas of the Quality of Life Plan include:

-Youth Development & Education: Providing after-school programs, mentorship opportunities, and educational workshops to prepare young residents for successful futures.

-Health & Wellness and Food Security: Promoting holistic health through community health fairs, mental health support, access to healthy food options, and fitness programs.

-Economic Development: Supporting local businesses, creating job opportunities, and offering financial literacy classes to empower residents economically.

-Public Safety: Establishing neighborhood watch programs, community policing efforts, and initiatives that foster unity and cooperation among residents.

-Housing: Developing affordable, safe housing and promoting urban gardening projects, clean-up drives, and sustainability education.

Rooted & Rising Rooted & Rising – Washington Park Residents



Through community collaborative efforts and a focus on resident-driven initiatives, Rooted & Rising – Washington Park strives to build a stronger, more resilient community for all its residents.

"It's a way of finding a solution instead of just throwing in the towel," Thomas said.

Hunter agrees, believing that with a clear plan, Milwaukee can continue moving forward.

TMJ4 Washington Park Residents Work On the Quality Of Life Plan



"I love Milwaukee, and I know good things happen when there's a plan," he said.

Pruitt remains hopeful and committed to the process.

"We've come a long way, but we still have a long way to go. And we're dedicated to making it happen," Pruitt said.

TMJ4 Washington Park Residents Work On the Quality Of Life Plan



As for Davis, she encourages families to see the work for themselves.

"We offer so much—come check us out!" Davis said.

Rooted & Rising – Washington Park is hosting its 2nd Annual Rooted & Rising Bowling Fundraiser Thursday, Feb. 27, 4:30-7:00 p.m.

TMJ4 Rooted & Rising – Washington Park Bowling Fundraiser



