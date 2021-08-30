Milwaukee Rep's PTI program helping set young artists up for success

MILWAUKEE — You may have noticed that for the past few weeks, I have been sharing delightful stories of phenomenal Milwaukee youths taking part in various art programs. It has been a part of UPAF Rally for Arts Education.

This week I want to tell you about another exciting program, the Milwaukee Rep’s Professional Training Institute (PTI). It’s an advanced actor training program for local high school students in 9-12 grades. I met two of the participants, Kamani Graham (Pius XI HS) and Michael Loomans (Slinger HS), and was in awe of their professionalism and commitment to their craft.

Many of us remain clueless about who we are or what we’re here to do until much later in life, but these bright young men were on purpose showing true promise in the field of performing arts.

I was reminded of that phrase, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste." Where would these boys be without the opportunity to channel their creativity? Thank goodness with programs like The Milwaukee Rep’s PTI they can focus their energy on developing their talent and knowledge, and even be paid as a professional actor as their academic year ends with a stage performance.

Now, how cool is that? Learn more at MilwaukeeRep.com.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip