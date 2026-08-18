Milwaukee Recreation's Rec 'N Roll Summer Bash brings free family fun to city playfields

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Recreation's "Rec 'N Roll" Summer Bash is bringing carts, skates, building blocks, games, and other family-friendly activities to playfields across Milwaukee.

The free celebration runs from 1 to 4 p.m. daily through Friday, visiting a different playfield each day and bringing the fun directly into neighborhoods across the city.

Kali Norton, mobile unit supervisor for Milwaukee Recreation, said the event is about more than just play.

"I think it's just important to spend time outside doing something positive with your family and seeing other people out in the community as well, just to remind everyone that we're all connected."

The event also aims to get kids excited about the upcoming school year.

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