Milwaukee organization helps people with disabilities build skills and regain confidence

MILWAUKEE — Terrence Ray came to Accessible Career Options thinking he needed to brush up on his computer skills. He walked away with something much bigger — his confidence back.

Ray will be 65 in November. After years away from technology and three back surgeries, he says getting back into the workforce wasn't easy. His physical limitations meant he needed flexibility, but Ray says one of his biggest barriers was self-doubt.

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"It wasn't so much like hard skills as much as it was confidence. You know, and self-doubt had crept in. You know, I would get frustrated cause I couldn't remember stuff," Ray said.

TMJ4 TERENCE RAY ACO Client

Ray was referred to Accessible Career Options, or ACO, a Milwaukee organization that works with people with disabilities to build job skills, find employment, and stay employed.

For Ray, that meant relearning computer skills he had once used in the workplace.

"I had a fear; sometimes it felt physical. I had a fear of the computer, man, and to come here and finish that session..." Ray said.

More than finding a job

ACO provides job development and placement, job coaching, work-based training, computer training and help developing soft skills such as interviewing and communicating with employers.

Staff says the people who come through their doors have a wide range of backgrounds and abilities. Some are trying to enter the workforce for the first time. Others are returning after an illness, injury, or disability changed what they are able to do.

Job Developer Brandi Austin said that means the work often starts before a resume is written or an application is submitted.

"A lot of people just need to be reminded that they have value. They need to be reminded that there is worth in their skills, or just identify that they do have skills," Austin said.

TMJ4 Job Developer Brandi Austin

Austin said disabilities do not look the same for everyone. ACO works with people seeking entry-level positions as well as people with advanced degrees and significant work experience.

The goal is to identify what each person can do and help connect those abilities with an employer's needs.

ACO President Sue Gumina-Cannon said the organization develops an individual employment plan with each client.

"We work with them one-on-one to develop plans for employment, and then we work with them to utilize that plan to actually find a job for them that matches their skill sets and an employer's needs," Gumina-Cannon said.

TMJ4 ACO President Sue Gumina-Cannon

That work can continue after someone is hired. ACO staff said job coaches can provide support in the workplace, help clients learn their responsibilities and work through accommodations or other challenges as they become more comfortable and independent on the job.

ACO also works to build relationships with Milwaukee-area employers, helping businesses identify qualified workers they may otherwise overlook.

From fear to confidence

For Ray, progress sometimes showed up in seemingly small ways.

"I can proudly say I can make a QR code," Ray said.

But learning how to create a QR code, send emails, and navigate a computer represented something much larger for him: being willing to try again without being consumed by the fear of making a mistake.

ACO Vice President Quincy Hinton worked with Ray during his computer training and remembers the uncertainty Ray brought with him.

"Nervous, he was apprehensive; he wanted to do the training, but he was scared. He just stayed consistent; he stayed focused," Hinton said.

TMJ4 ACO Vice President Quincy Hinton

Hinton said Ray worked on basic computer skills including navigating Windows, using a mouse, accessing the internet and email — skills that have become essential in many workplaces.

That consistency paid off. Ray later found work with a hydroponics company in sales, where Hinton said he was able to use the computer skills he had practiced at ACO.

Ray is now retired but remains active. He works a part-time side job, has written a book, and is preparing for its release. He also hopes to continue public and motivational speaking.

For Ray, the impact of ACO has lasted beyond the training itself.

"You know, and I mean I walk my walk now as a result of knowing I can," Ray said.

He said the relationships he built with staff continued even after he completed his sessions — and he hopes his experience can encourage someone who is where he once was.

"I was where, you know, someone with fear was, and I mean, I'm a living, breathing example of how you can get beyond that place," Ray said.

How to get help

ACO works with people with disabilities who are seeking employment, job training, or support staying employed.

Many clients are referred through Wisconsin's Division of Vocational Rehabilitation. ACO says services are available at no cost to individuals who qualify. Staff also said some people receiving Social Security Disability Insurance or Supplemental Security Income may be able to access employment services through the Ticket to Work program.

ACO is located at 3723 N. 92nd Street, Milwaukee, WI 53222.

To learn more, visit their website.

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