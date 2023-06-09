Milwaukee Juneteenth's Freedom Ball Dinner 2023 kicks off

Watch this story on Friday on Milwaukee Tonight at 6:30 p.m.

MILWAUKEE — Any part of a great celebration is a great meal and the meal for the Freedom Ball will not only be delicious, but it will also be symbolic.

Once again, the Freedom Ball will be held in the Peck Center at Milwaukee County Zoo. Attendees will be decked out in their best African garb, dressed literally from head to toe as headdresses are a common theme. Hors D'oeuvre will be passed throughout the room before the sit-down dinner is served. And since food is an important part of this celebration, I met with the chef tasked with preparing the meal.

Red is important because it stands for the bloodshed through enslavement and symbolizes spiritual power, resilience and joy. Therefore, Chef Sione Moonia’s menu consists of appetizers using watermelon, sausage, chicken, barbecue sauce and strawberry jam.

In the interest of keeping the meal healthy, the main course will be baked chicken, green beans and an always favorite mac-n-cheese, served with a side salad topped with strawberry vinaigrette.

I had a chance to sample everything, and you are in for a treat! In addition to the meal, beverages include a strawberry lemonade and a specialty red cocktail.

