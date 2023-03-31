Milwaukee Hittaz, a drumline on the rise

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Hittaz, a drumline, boats some of the best drummers in the city. However, you might be surprised to learn some of the events they play.

“Oh yeah, we’re pretty good. We’re pretty good," Roemello Lewis, the co-founder of the Milwaukee Hittaz, said.

There is no denying the Milwaukee Hittaz knows how to bring it. Around half of the group is also on the Bucks Beats, the team's drumline that performs at games.

"Gradually within the last four, five years, we had about half of our group go and become part of the Milwaukee bucks drumline," Lewis said.

And the group is branching out into other major sports too.

"This year we're partnering with the Brewers actually, and we're going to be playing at a lot of their home games especially June, July, August when it's a lot warmer," founder Jeremy Reyes said.

Both Lewis and Reyes play for the Bucks Beats.

You can find them at Summerfest, the Milwaukee Night Market, and other festivals, but they also play more intimate venues too. Don't be surprised if you see the Milwaukee Hittaz appear at a wedding, baby shower, or birthday party.

"Yeah, we got to change it up and give it a little bit of that Hittaz flair," Lewis said.

"Like you looking for something spectacular to kind of spice (a wedding) up. And there's been a few times where the people at the parties didn't even know we were coming. We were coming out the back and that just changed their whole attitude," Reyes said.

The Milwaukee Hittaz was formed in 2017 and has since grown to about 17 people.

“We literally started in my basement and built it up," Reyes said.

Now they travel across the city playing different events. For them, it's all about exposing people to music, giving them new opportunities, and just having fun. Anyone can join the group whether they are an aspiring professional or a rookie with zero rhythms. Reach out to them at milwaukeehittazdrum@gmail.com for more information.

Last year, the group took a trip down to Atlanta to watch a Historical Black College and University band competition.

Reyes sees a bright future for the group with more trips and drumline competitions across the country.

"Eventually, we want to expand to the point where we have our own facility, and we do private lessons. Some people are really good at drum set, some people are really good at audio engineering, some people are artists. Whether it's musical, or writing poetry, and stuff like that, we have a lot of different groups. So we want to use the drumline and get into a facility where we can have a marching band, a jazz band, maybe even a choir. But making a whole basically musical institution," Reyes said.

But before they get their own facility, you’ll find them at Summerfest or a baby shower because they’re just that good. The Milwaukee Hittaz can play anywhere.

