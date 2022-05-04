Milwaukee flying club soaring to new heights after 51 years

MILWAUKEE — After 51 years, a Milwaukee club is soaring to new heights, literally. Panther Aero is a flying club in Milwaukee.

"You can go anywhere you want. You can fly as high as you want," Nathan Weiss, a newly licensed pilot and member of the club, said.

Kaylee Staral Nathan Weiss flies the Skyhawk II, one of the Panther Aero Flying Club’s planes.

The club was formed in 1971 by UW-Milwaukee students who wanted to learn how to fly without going through an expensive commercial flight school. With the help of a few already licensed flight instructors, the inaugural group was formed with 35 student members. The whole goal is to provide low-cost flight training to hobbyists. They fly out of General Mitchell International Airport.

James Groh Skyhawk, roughly 50 years old, is one of the Panther Aero Flying Club’s planes.

Initial club dues are $500. Then there are monthly fees of $50 and flying costs are $80 per hour. The group is a non-profit so no one is getting paid, but it's still an expensive hobby.

Relatively speaking, the club is a cheaper option than other flight schools. The flight instructors are certified, but not paid. That goes a long way to decrease the price.

The group became very popular in the 1980s. According to group president Jamey Curry in an email, Panther Aero was logging 1,000 flight hours per year. They were turning out private, commercial, and military pilots.

The group's membership has fluctuated over the years. At one point, Curry mentioned that there were almost zero members. But now the group is thriving with about 20 members and more joining every year. The current members and pilots range from retired Navy navigators to a Woodman's grocery store clerk.

"Between owning aging airplanes with increasing maintenance demands and inflation costs, it is a miracle we are able to keep this thing together," Curry said in an email. "It is a testament to what a small group of people can accomplish when they are passionate."

