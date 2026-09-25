MILWAUKEE — On Thursday night, a unique Milwaukee fashion show put upcycled clothes and repurposed materials on the runway to celebrate a major milestone.

It was part of the Wastecap Resource Solutions 30th anniversary celebration and fundraiser. The Milwaukee-based company offers businesses waste reduction and recycling assistance to save money and protect the environment. According to its website, "WasteCap Resource Solutions offers customized waste audits, diversion strategies, and tools like Re-TRAC Connect to help you reduce waste."

To celebrate three decades of environmental advocacy, Wastecap hosted a fashion show featuring upcycled materials, included a dinner, and hosted a fundraiser. The chefs participating in the dinner were challenged to create zero food waste over the course of the night. It was hosted at Discourse Radio Milwaukee.

Watch the video below to see what the fashion show looked like...

Milwaukee environmental nonprofit hosts upcycled fashion show

Celebrating 30 years of a Milwaukee environmental non profit

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