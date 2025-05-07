Milwaukee company offers eco-friendly cloth diaper delivery service

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee-based company is helping families reduce their environmental impact while making diaper duty easier through a weekly cloth diaper delivery service.

Wholesome Diaper Co. delivers, picks up, and washes cloth diapers for young families across the Milwaukee area, offering an alternative to disposable options.

"We believe that cloth diapers are a really good option, especially for kids with really sensitive skin," Rachel Wilkinson, who works for Whosesome Diaper Co., said.

She and her husband David Wilkinson took over the Wisconsin operations in 2020 when their friends who started the company moved to Dallas and began delivering diapers there.

"We always have between 30 and 50 customers. Since I've been there, right now we have about 35 deliveries," said David Wilkinson.

Rachel prepares all the orders, and David does the pickups and deliveries. The majority of their clients are in Milwaukee County but they do deliver elsewhere for an added fee. The base price is $150 a month. Wholesome Diaper Co. partners with an industrial cleaning company to help wash and dry the diapers.

Watch the story on Wholesome Diaper Co. here...

Milwaukee company delivers eco-friendly cloth diaper service to families

The service appeals to environmentally conscious parents like Katie Kunde, who uses cloth diapers for both her children.

"When I heard that regular paper diapers would take 500 years to decompose in a landfill, woah, this is not good for the environment. So that's why we looked into the cloth diapers," Kunde said.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, 4.1 million tons of diapers ended up in landfills in 2018.

Kunde appreciates that the service is not only eco-friendly but also offers health benefits for her children.

"Diaper covers that are just adorable for babies, whether they are for boys or for girls. And they're also just great for the skin too. So being with conventional paper diapers, there's a lot of chemicals in paper diapers, whereas cloth diapers, it's just clean," said Kunde.

Kunde spends about $200 monthly for her deliveries.

Both Kunde and Wilkinson hope the trend toward reusable diapers becomes more popular throughout Milwaukee.

This story was reported by James Groh and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

