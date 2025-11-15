Milwaukee Chamber Theater debuts 'Murder Girl' at Broadway Theater Center

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Chamber Theater opened its newest production, "Murder Girl," Friday at the Broadway Theater Center in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward.

The hilarious murder mystery marks another milestone for the theater company, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

The show has already been extended through the first week of December due to strong ticket sales, with the original run selling at 97% capacity.

"Murder Girl" takes place at Marty's Supper Club, where the staff knows exactly how you like your old-fashioned — and all your secrets. The story follows a chosen family keeping the aging supper club alive when chaos ensues after a waitress goes missing and her remains are discovered.

"It's a story about chosen family who's kind of keeping this supper club alive, the supper club that's probably seen better days," said Heidi Armbruster, the playwright who wrote "Murder Girl." "When a waitress goes missing, her remains are discovered. The mystery is solved, but I think most importantly, there's a sort of family story that's at the center of it too, and a lot of fun happens from beginning to end."

Brent Hazelton, artistic director for Milwaukee Chamber Theater, emphasized the company's commitment to local talent and storytelling.

"Milwaukee Chamber Theater is a 50-year-old theater company. We focus primarily locally — heavy emphasis on local artists, local stories, new plays about our community and our culture," Hazelton said.

The theater works with 95% local artists, including actors, directors, designers, choreographers and stage managers from Milwaukee or Wisconsin.

"It is so important to have storytellers from your own community telling you stories," Hazelton said. "I believe that the purpose of theater is to ask a question about, you know, is the way we are living now, the way we want to live tomorrow? And if not, what are we going to do about it?"

The production features an impressive set design that transforms the theater into an authentic-looking Midwestern supper club, complete with painted floors that look like tile and detailed wall textures.

"Murder Girl" runs through December 7 at the Broadway Theatre Center Studio Theatre. Additional tickets are available for the extended run.

Milwaukee Chamber Theater reached out through its partnership with Imagine MKE, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting and uplifting artists and creative spaces throughout the Milwaukee area.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

