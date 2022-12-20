Milwaukee Bucks officials, Jewish city leaders light Hanukkah menorah in Deer District

MILWAUKEE — On the second night of Hanukkah, Milwaukee Bucks officials and Jewish city leaders gathered to light the Menorah. It is a holiday that many hope will serve as a symbol of peace.

Two candles now brightly shine on top of a basketball-themed Menorah located in the heart of Deer District.

A prayer and blessing were sung during Tuesday night's lighting ceremony by Bucks Senior Vice President Alex Lasry and Cantor David Barash.

Lasry has taken part in lighting the Morah outside Fiserv Forum each year since the arena was built. Lasry and Barash say with cases of antisemitism on the rise, educating the community is important. And in a time when violence continues to rise in Milwaukee, many say the holiday can serve as a reminder that better days are coming.

The candles on Menorah will continue to be lit each night by Rabbi Levi Stein from the Chabad of the east side.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip