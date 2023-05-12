Milwaukee Admirals to face Texas Stars in the Central Divisional Finals

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Admirals will face the Texas Stars on Friday in the Central Divisional Finals. It's a best-of-five series, with the Admirals playing the first two games at home.

Karl Taylor is in his fourth season as head coach.

"It's gonna be really tight," Taylor says. "These are two good teams that were close in the standings. They were able to finish first, so it's gonna be a really close series. It's probably gonna go deep"

Spencer Stastney put the Admirals in this position. He scored the series-winning goal against the Manitoba Moose.

"That was truly special," Spencer explains. "It was definitely the biggest goal of my life. It was nice to celebrate with the team, especially like that in game five."

Admirals Forward Cole Schneider used to be their captain of the Texas Stars.

"They work hard," Cole says. "They're really skilled, they finished in first place for a reason. We've got to be ready to play."

Tickets for the game can be purchased on the Milwaukee Admirals' website.

