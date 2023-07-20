Milwaukee Admirals hosts two-day garage sale for fans

The Milwaukee Admirals had a two-day garage sale for their fans. They were selling game-worn jerseys, sticks, pucks, and helmets. Sean Hodgson was excited to be there.

"So getting the chance to walk around and see the stuff," Sean says. "There's a lot of things you see in the shop, that you might not see again. So having it down here is a great place to get it."

Charlie Larson, the Vice President of Communications for the Admirals said, "It runs the gamut really. Everyone has a different reason for being here. You can't get a stick that a pro player uses at just a normal store, so this is a good opportunity to get those. There's a lot memorabilia, we've got game-worn jerseys, especially after the run we had last year. People are stoked for these jerseys."

Scott Johnson was excited to get his hands on an Admiral's jersey.

"This was a throwback," Scott explains. "It was the whole Admiral's refrigerator. I really like it, it's kinda a unique item."

