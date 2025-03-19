Milwaukee 5th graders grow hundreds of pounds of food a year with hydroponic pods

MILWAUKEE — Most people would probably think that growing hundreds of pounds of food requires a complex system, tons of space, and a group of seasoned farmers. However, all it takes is a group of 5th graders.

Inside Mrs. Glorimar Melendez's 5th grade classroom, students can be seen adjusting pH levels, harvesting plants, and making meals with the food they grew. From seed to table, these students at Forest Home Avenue School in Milwaukee are part of every step in the growing process.

“The purpose for me now is having the students fall in love with planting and growing food and eating healthy," Melendez said.

In the past few years, students have grown lettuce, tomatoes, spinach, cucumbers, and herbs. It takes just a month to grow 25 pounds of lettuce.

James Groh Flex Farm hydroponic pods inside a Forest Home Avenue School classroom.

“The majority of them, when I say we’re going to eat what we harvest, they were like, ‘Ugh, I don’t eat lettuce. I don’t like lettuce.’ I’m like, ‘Believe me, you are going to enjoy it.’”

Now, all her students love it.

“Very good, I could tell you that," Cristian Benitez, a 5th grader, said.

All this is possible thanks to vertical hydroponic pods built by the Green Bay-based company, Flex Farms. These pods are designed to be as easy to use as possible. The company said it takes just about three hours of work a month to grow 25 pounds of food per pod.

“And if you can get a kid growing fresh food early in their life, we know their positive perception of fresh food will increase, their consumption will increase, and it will just set them up for healthy behaviors later in life," Josh Mahlik, the director of partnership development with Flex Farms, said.

It’s changing how students learn about farming and helping food pantries grow fresh produce for those in need. There are Flex Farms in community pantries like the Ozaukee Food Alliance.

"I think the most important thing is building resiliency in our young people. The opportunities to get hands-on learning experience for students to feel confident that they can grow for their community, that they can grow for themselves," Mahlik said.

In the classroom, students integrate biology, chemistry, reading, writing, and math while using the pods.

Watch the story to see how these 5th graders are growing hundreds of pounds of food...

Funny enough, Mrs. Melendez didn't consider herself to have a green thumb when she started this gardening program.

“I think everything I grew died," she said.

Since 2018, her skills have improved. Now, her Flex Farm pods are overflowing with food. Her students have adopted her passion too. They're all finding a new love for growing healthy fresh food.

