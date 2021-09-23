Mequon's Cocoa Tree Confectionery selected to help feed the Ryder Cup

MEQUON — How sweet is this! Kishoree Boebel opened her business in Mequon in the middle of the pandemic and was recently selected to provide Ryder Cup 2020 with hundreds of her delectable deserts.

Kishoree shared that at first, she did not believe that she’d been chosen. Then she said, “How am I going to fill this order?” But with her no-nonsense approach to business, her commitment to excellence and a good team, Kishoree hand-delivered the order to Whistling Straits on time.

I was so encouraged by her story. She humbly describes herself as “wife, mother, owner and chef.” But Kishoree is a testament to the possibilities that each of us can realize if we dare to dream.

Cocoa Tree Confectionery's handmade treats, gourmet confections and gelatos will be part of the premier packages given to sponsors at Ryder Cup 2020, but you can find them at her shop in Mequon.

