MILWAUKEE — Memorial casket wraps and memorial car wraps are becoming more popular, and one shop in Milwaukee can barely keep up with demand.

“It's to honor their loved ones. It's to show what their loved one's life was really about and what they want to remember their loved one as," Robert Jones, who owns Wrap It Up MKE, said.

Wrap It Up MKE specializes in wrapping cars and caskets with a person's image. Jones gets about five to ten orders every week.

James Groh Robert Jones works on a memorial hood wrap in his Milwaukee garage space.

“Uplift everyone, and that's with the memorial wraps. They see their loved ones on the car or on the casket wrap as who they were before they passed away," he said.

Jones started doing standard solid color car wraps five years ago, but then he slowly transitioned to casket wraps. I first met him in March when he was wrapping caskets in a small West Allis office space. Since then, business has increased. He moved into a larger space, added car wraps, and he is even training his first employee.

“Extremely nervous, for sure. You're being entrusted with not only someone's vehicle, but as well as making sure their loved one looks amazing in the picture they chose," Alayzia Harris, Wrap It Up MKE's first employee, said.

See more images of casket and car wraps by watching the video below...

Casket and car wrap business booming in Milwaukee

She was drawn to the job because she can see its impact on people.

"There's nothing like spreading some good emotions, and we can find happiness through pain and sorrow," she said.

Casket and car wraps are relatively new. You don't see them very often. For that reason, some people might say it's kind of unorthodox or strange. But how you grieve is how you grieve. We're all doing the same thing in the end - whether you're wearing a ring, a necklace, a t-shirt or wrapping a car hood, you're honoring the memory of a loved one who has passed.

"To see everyone that actually loves the artwork that I put in and loves my dedication and motivation to giving great artwork and great remembrance to their loved ones, it's fantastic," Jones said.

Robert Jones An example of a casket wrap from Wrap It Up MKE.

Car wraps range from $600-$1,000 and casket wraps cost between $800-$3,500.

Find Wrap It Up MKE on: Facebook, Instagram, Website. He also does standard car wraps and appliance wraps.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip