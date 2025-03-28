Melissa Allen’s master plan: Turning blighted blocks into beautiful neighborhoods

MILWAUKEE — Melissa Allen is on a mission to transform blighted blocks into vibrant neighborhoods as part of her master plan for urban redevelopment.

TMJ4's Shannon Sims noted, "You go into a community looking, how can I beautify it?'”

Allen responded enthusiastically, “Yeah. And how can I leave it better?”

Allen was introduced to urban redevelopment nearly 20 years ago after reading an ad in the newspaper.

“I happened upon a newspaper article that talked about a real estate program. I was like, well, let me just try it. And I did try it, and I’d say it changed the trajectory of my life,” she recalled.

The program that caught Allen's curiosity was the Local Initiatives Support Corporation's ACRE program, which is dedicated to providing access, support, and opportunities for individuals looking to enter or advance their careers in commercial real estate.

Today, Allen's company, Maures Development Group, has a real estate portfolio of over $100 million in developments across the city. “Growing up in poverty taught me about resiliency, dealing with different personalities, and being independent. All of those skills came to be when I got into real estate,” she said.

Her latest project, Bronzeville Estates, features more than two dozen affordable housing units with two, three and four-bedroom options.

“Let’s make it a place where you desire and deserve to be, built on quality, respect, love, possibility, and really a strengthening of a city and a community,” Allen stated.

This investment is more than just bricks and mortar.

“What you get is a beautiful product in the end—with quality people, stable community blocks that are respectable, and an increased tax base,” Allen said.

The Bronzeville Estates location is just blocks from Allen's first investments in the neighborhood: the American Black Holocaust Museum and an apartment complex.

“Then the building next door, which is the historic Garfield School—those two combined were somewhere around $20 million. So between three transactions, we have over $30 million right here off Fifth and North Avenue,” Allen explained.

This work is personal for Allen. She said she believes that revitalizing the neighborhoods she grew up in brings a sense of pride not only to her but also to those who benefit from her vision of what is possible.

“Milwaukee is home. It’s what I know,” Allen proclaimed.

