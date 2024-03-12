Meet the Milwaukeean who dedicates his life to giving back.

MILWAUKEE — We're highlighting Kwabena Antoine Nixon, a positively Milwaukeean who dedicates his life to giving back.

His three pillars of importance are engagement, education, and entertainment. I sat down with him to learn how these play out in his life and the community.

“In every piece of my work, I'm continuously engaged. I’m constantly connecting with the people, constantly pulling energy and giving energy back. So, let's say I'm doing a Real Men, Real Talk for black men and mental health. We’re in the circle setting, like a restorative setting. I'm constantly moving, hands going. If we're doing spoken words, I'm not just standing doing my poem. I am calling responsive like a Preacher, I want something from you, you give me something, I'll throw it back. We're engaged continuously. There's never going to be a moment where I'm doing all the talking,” said Kwabena.

As for education, former educator, Kwabena says, “Education saved my life, so when I went to work with young people, I wanted to instill that same thing. In my spoken word, I'm always dropping some form of education. Not as a lecture, but just a tidbit. Education is always a part of what I do. Knowing and learning to apply.”

Soul Unplugged is an undertaking of Kwabena’s. It’s an annual summer event that brings the community together where the crowd is involved through music. As a speaker, poet, and DJ, Kwabena says “I am big on entertainment. Entertainment that's good for the mind, stimulates the mind. As people of color, that's how we kept going.”

As a man, Kwabena believes in giving the kind of support that he didn’t have as a child. He knows the power of spoken words and is committed to using his voice to better the community.

“You have to be responsible for every word you say, so I'm always mindful of the words, and I'm listening,” said Kwabena.

A Milwaukee Tonight shout-out to this Positive Milwaukeean!

