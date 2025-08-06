MCW Center for Cancer Discovery opens in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Medical College of Wisconsin is opening the doors to its new Center for Cancer Discovery. Its structure and design promise a groundbreaking approach to cancer research.

This new 161,000-square ft, 5-story building was designed to maximize collaboration. And according to Gustavo Leone, PhD and the Director of the Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Center, collaboration is key.

“People are the engine that drives science to cure cancer. We are much better working together. The structure and the architecture facilitate that.” Said Dr. Leone. The new Center for Cancer Discovery is unique in that it will bring cancer researchers and scientists together under one roof. Dr Leone says, “This is very rare, population scientists are usually annexed in a different building farther away. But here they're interacting with us. The idea is to have 1 + 1 = 3 or greater. That's true synergy.”

Marty Van Hoof, the Senior Project Manager, Medical College of Wisconsin,took me on a tour of the new space, which has a maximum capacity of 450 to 500 people. There are 53 labs and 59 offices for investigators leading cancer research studies. It has 6 shared resource spaces with state-of-the-art equipment to study cancer in a variety of different ways.

Watch: MCW Center for Cancer Discovery

MCW Center for Cancer Discovery

Another feature is itsBioHub. This is an incubator space intended to support the development of investigator-led start-ups that focus on developing breakthrough cancer therapies and diagnostics.

Van Hoof is proud and excited about this project. He says, “It's an inspiration to me every day coming in here becauseI'm creating spaces for people. But to create spaces for people to do amazing things, and hopefully in the end find a cure for cancer...I mean, like I would be involved in that...that would be great.”

Dr. Leone added, “The unique feature about this building, in contrast to all the other buildings in the entire campus, is that these doors are open to the community. The science that is ongoing here is transparent.”

