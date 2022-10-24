McLaughlin & Hays is one of the very few traditional hat-making companies left in the U.S.

MILWAUKEE — This winter, instead of grabbing a beret or a beanie, top yourself with a proper hat. According to John McLaughlin, hats are making a comeback.

This is a real Hidden Gem. McLaughlin & Hayes Hat Co. is one of the very few traditional hat-making companies left in the US. To add to that, there are even fewer master hat makers, but three of them are employed by McLaughlin & Hays.

From bowlers and buckets to cloches and cowboys, not to mention fascinators, fedoras, and fez's, this full-service hat company makes, maintains, and restores every kind of hat you can imagine for both men and women.

Their hats are made in-house on equipment dating back to the 1800s.

“Without a racecar, you can’t be a racecar driver. Without the right equipment, you can’t be hat makers. Everything is either vintage or industry-specific," said McLaughlin.

I asked if anyone could pull off wearing a hat.

“A hat is like a haircut you get to put on every day. It’s feeling good enough about yourself to take on the ugliness that is in the world," says McLaughlin.

I would agree! Wearing a hat makes me feel well-dressed. I tend to stand a little taller, especially when that hat matches my outfit. How about you?

Check them out online or in person at 2250 S Kinnickinnic Ave in Milwaukee.

