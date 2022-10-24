Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee Tonight

Actions

McLaughlin & Hays is one of the very few traditional hat-making companies left in the U.S.

Cassandra's Hidden Gems
IMG951546.jpg
TMJ4
IMG951546.jpg
Posted at 5:27 PM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 18:27:16-04

MILWAUKEE — This winter, instead of grabbing a beret or a beanie, top yourself with a proper hat. According to John McLaughlin, hats are making a comeback.

This is a real Hidden Gem. McLaughlin & Hayes Hat Co. is one of the very few traditional hat-making companies left in the US. To add to that, there are even fewer master hat makers, but three of them are employed by McLaughlin & Hays.

From bowlers and buckets to cloches and cowboys, not to mention fascinators, fedoras, and fez's, this full-service hat company makes, maintains, and restores every kind of hat you can imagine for both men and women.

IMG951544.jpg

Their hats are made in-house on equipment dating back to the 1800s.

“Without a racecar, you can’t be a racecar driver. Without the right equipment, you can’t be hat makers. Everything is either vintage or industry-specific," said McLaughlin.

I asked if anyone could pull off wearing a hat.

“A hat is like a haircut you get to put on every day. It’s feeling good enough about yourself to take on the ugliness that is in the world," says McLaughlin.

I would agree! Wearing a hat makes me feel well-dressed. I tend to stand a little taller, especially when that hat matches my outfit. How about you?

Check them out online or in person at 2250 S Kinnickinnic Ave in Milwaukee.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Milwaukee Tonight focuses on the people, places, and events that make the community special. From artists to architecture, food to festivals, neighborhoods to nightlife - this show is a nightly reminder that our city is filled with stories to be proud of. Watch weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4.

Downtown Milwaukee lit blue and yellow for Ukraine

Milwaukee Tonight

Here's what's happening in Milwaukee Tonight