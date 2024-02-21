McLaughlin & Hayes Hat Co. hat selected for Kentucky Derby Museum

MILWAUKEE — We introduced McLaughlin & Hayes Hat Co. as a hidden gem last year. We’re revisiting them to share some great news. One of their hats was selected to be in the Kentucky Derby Museum.

A contest was held to honor the Derby's 150th anniversary. There were worldwide submissions from professional and amateur milliners and designers. From them, eight full ensembles, eight pieces of headwear, and two accessory submissions were chosen. John McLaughlin’s hand painted hat was selected not only as one of the eight, but to be part of their permanent collection.

“It is a 100% Beaver fur felt fedora that we custom-made in-house on our 100-year-old equipment, and then I used a technique that we've developed to apply the artwork. I could see in my head. After I finalized the shape, I then started with a mechanical pencil, and hand drew the scene onto the hat so that I can make small changes and make sure that the alignment is right.” Said John.

He then applied alcohol-based ink with felt tip brushes. John added an extra step which he calls a watercolor effect that bleeds the ink and softens the lines.

The Kentucky Derby, though held in Kentucky, is one of the most prestigious horse races in the world. Those who don’t attend often celebrate with elaborate parties and hats are a must!

I spoke with Kate McLaughlin about Derby fashion and folklore. Kate says, “The Kentucky Derby has evolved into the most stylish few minutes of sports that's out there. When you show up, you have to show out.” This is an equal opportunity to be fabulous, both men and women dress up for the Derby.

As far as folklore, she says people who go to the Derby believe that if you're placing a bet and you're not wearing a hat, you will bring bad luck to everyone who bet on the same horse and jockey you have. “It is folklore, and it is folklore that is meant to be observed.” Said Kate.

Not interested in Derby doings? Easter is also coming up, and every church lady needs her hat.



