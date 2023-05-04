May 4th declared 'Ambassador Hotel Day' to celebrate 95 years

MILWAUKEE — The Ambassador Hotel first opened its doors on May 4, 1928. Now 95 years later, this hidden gem shines on as one of our city’s landmark premier hotels.

Like many historical buildings, the Ambassador’s beautiful art deco flair took a hit in the 1960s when it was decided that Art Deco was passé. Much of its beauty was hidden under layers of paint, dropped ceilings, drywall, and carpet.

But thanks to the vision of owner and real estate developer, Richard Wiegand, much of the Ambassador’s elegance was uncovered and restored. Though the rooms have been renovated to modern standers, the lobby and exterior areas reflect the elegance of the past.

The Ambassador Hotel was recently named part of the Trademark Collection by Wyndham, which means guests can now benefit from Wyndham’s great loyalty program.

In honor of the hotel’s 95th anniversary, May 4 has been declared "Ambassador Hotel Day" by Mayor Cavalier Johnson. Stop in for breakfast at Deco Café, cocktails at Gin Rickey, or book dinner reservations to celebrate the newly remolded Fitz restaurant.

