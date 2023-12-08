MATC bakery students' gingerbread houses on display at Milwaukee Public Market

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Market is playing host to some holiday art that looks good enough to eat—literally.

Through Dec 12, market visitors can check out eight gingerbread houses creatively designed by students in MATC’s Baking and Pastry program.

“A lot of these students are first-year students they’ve never done any baking, any decorating but they managed to pull all of this out,” MATC Educational Assistant Keosha Nelson said. “A few of them fell apart a couple of times but they started over, tried again.”

It’s an annual event, public market event manager Alison Enders said is a can’t-miss among visitors, who vote to decide which design gets the People’s Choice title.

"We get tons of phone calls every year asking when the gingerbread houses are coming," Enders said.

She added people especially look forward to seeing the inventive and varied ideas students come up with.

Among them is first-year and proud U.S. Air Force veteran Christin Pelletier.

“I did not realize how much time and effort it was going to take,” she said “We ate, slept, and breathed these gingerbread displays for the last few weeks.”

Pellletier said she spent about 60 hours on her design which features themes highlighting her time in the military.

The event isn't just an opportunity for students to show off their talents, it's also a fundraiser. Each gingerbread house on display is available for purchase through an auction.

The money raised will be used to offer scholarships to students through the MATC foundation.

“I know it's kind of hard for a lot of people to get into college because it's expensive,” program second-year Alexander Jordan said. "So I think it's a really good thing to have money for people to come and do these things because we have really good teachers, really good students, and really good equipment to teach some of the best pastry in this area."

