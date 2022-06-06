Mari's Flowers, Wine, and Gifts offering something special in South Milwaukee

Watch this story on Monday at Milwaukee Tonight at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — South Milwaukee is full of wonderful hidden gems, such as Mari’s Flower Shop. Owner Mari Cucunato has been in business since 1995, and she takes floral arrangements very seriously. “I feel like I’m selling happy. I want people to feel it when they come into the store,” says Mari.

One of the ways Mari does this is with rose petals. The doorway to Mari's Flowers, Wine, and Gifts is covered with them, so you are literally walking on a bed of roses when entering the store. Catering to her clientele is important to Mari, and attention to detail is taken when putting an arrangement together.

TMJ4 Mari’s Flower Shop

In addition to an array of local and exotic flowers, Mari’s also offers a large variety of fine wines, soaps and lotions (from France), candles and jewelry. I was right at home! Yeah, you can go to the supermarket to get a bouquet of flowers, but if you're looking for something special, check out Mari's Flowers, Wine, and Gifts.

They are located at 905 Milwaukee Ave. Click here to go to their website.

