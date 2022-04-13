Watch
NewsMilwaukee Tonight

Actions

Man who designed NYC's Central Park also designed 3 of Milwaukee's parks

Cassandra's Hidden Gems
Frederick Law Olmsted was famous for designing many well-known urban parks. Two of his more popular green spaces are New York City’s Central Park and the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. But guess what, he also designed Milwaukee’s Lake Park, Riverside Park and Washington Park.
Posted at 6:52 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 19:52:34-04

MILWAUKEE — Sometimes we appreciate things more when we know their value.

For example, we have three parks in our area that were designed by the man who is considered to be “The Father of Landscape Architecture.”

Frederick Law Olmsted was famous for designing many well-known urban parks. Two of his more popular green spaces are New York City’s Central Park and the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. But guess what, he also designed Milwaukee’s Lake Park, Riverside Park and Washington Park. Olmsted believed in urban green spaces that could be enjoyed by all people.

OLMSTED

Milwaukee, as we know, has some of the most beautiful parks and recreational areas, but we are blessed to have at our access, three parks designed by this revolutionary thinker.

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum is hosting the exhibit “In the Park with Olmsted-A Vision for Milwaukee." It runs from April 14 to September 25.

olmsted

Find more information HERE.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Milwaukee Tonight focuses on the people, places, and events that make the community special. From artists to architecture, food to festivals, neighborhoods to nightlife - this show is a nightly reminder that our city is filled with stories to be proud of. Watch weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4.

Downtown Milwaukee lit blue and yellow for Ukraine

Milwaukee Tonight

Here's what's happening in Milwaukee Tonight