Man who designed NYC's Central Park also designed 3 of Milwaukee's parks

MILWAUKEE — Sometimes we appreciate things more when we know their value.

For example, we have three parks in our area that were designed by the man who is considered to be “The Father of Landscape Architecture.”

Frederick Law Olmsted was famous for designing many well-known urban parks. Two of his more popular green spaces are New York City’s Central Park and the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. But guess what, he also designed Milwaukee’s Lake Park, Riverside Park and Washington Park. Olmsted believed in urban green spaces that could be enjoyed by all people.

TMJ4

Milwaukee, as we know, has some of the most beautiful parks and recreational areas, but we are blessed to have at our access, three parks designed by this revolutionary thinker.

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum is hosting the exhibit “In the Park with Olmsted-A Vision for Milwaukee." It runs from April 14 to September 25.

TMJ4

Find more information HERE.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip