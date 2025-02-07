Looking for love at 'lock and key' dating event in Milwaukee before Valentine's Day

Watch Now
Love was in the air at a unique dating event called Lock &amp; Key in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE — Match maker match maker make me a match! No, the show The Fiddler on the Roof is not being performed in Milwaukee. However, a unique dating event in Milwaukee hoped to find people a find and catch people a catch before Valentine's Day.

Milwaukee Brewing Company and Distillery hosted a Lock and Key event. One group of people received a key. They had to mingle with the other half of the group to find the person with the matching lock. They had to unlock their heart to find true love.

I did my best to find two people looking for love and help them break the ice. I didn't get two people to do a quasi-speed dating round on live television. But I did speak to Madison and Emily from Waterford. I asked both of them how to describe themselves and what they are attracted to. Watch the interviews below to learn what they had to say./

