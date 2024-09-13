Watch Now
Local youth compete in Milwaukee County Sheriff's kickball tournament

Milwaukee area kids laced up their shoes to take on the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and other first responders in a family-friendly community-building kickball tournament.
Posted

MILWAUKEE — Batters up! Err... we mean kickers up! The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office along with other local agencies came together for a family-friendly game of kickball with the community.

It was the 4th annual 414 Trust Youth Kickball Tournament. This time it took place at Baran Park. The free event had youth from around the county play against and play with deputy sheriffs, police officers, firefighters, and other first responders.

Along with the action-packed kickball games, there was free food, a free raffle, and community resources for young adults dealing with trauma or mental health issues.

The winners of the tournament walked away with bragging rights and trophies. However, the ultimate goal of the activities was to foster relationships between first responders and the community. It was a way to bring people together in a fun and lighthearted way.

