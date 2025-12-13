Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local theater company brings WWI Christmas story to life at historic Milwaukee church

MILWAUKEE — A powerful story of peace amid war is taking the stage at Calvary Presbyterian Church in Milwaukee, where the theater company Vanguard is presenting "All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914" for its fourth year.

The production tells the remarkable true story of the spontaneous Christmas ceasefire that occurred between enemy soldiers during World War I. The show uses 28 patriotic songs and carols from the era, combined with actual words from soldiers' letters home, to bring this historic moment to life.

What makes this production particularly special is its setting and presentation. The performance takes place in the stunning Calvary Presbyterian Church, located across the highway from Marquette University's campus. The historic church's exceptional acoustics allow the 10-man chorus to perform entirely without microphones or a conductor.

Vanguard Theater Company has been growing this production over the years, starting with a basement reading before moving to the church stage three years ago.

The show is recommended for ages 10 and up, as it deals with war themes in a straightforward manner while focusing on the beautiful story of soldiers who chose peace during the holiday season.

The performance runs through Dec. 22. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Vanguard Milwaukee website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc.

