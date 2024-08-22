Brittany Rodriguez, the owner of Celani Skin and Wellness, was last year’s grant winner. Reflecting on the impact of the grant, Rodriguez shared, “It helped me to upgrade my space.”

TMJ4 News Brittney Rodriguez is the Winner of last year's Rev-Up MKE. She says the grant and support she received helped her tremendously.

Offering skincare and holistic services, she was surprised to win the grant, which has significantly boosted her business.

“Outside the money itself, I was able to build sustainable connections and partnerships,” Rodriguez added.

Watch: Local entrepreneurs compete for $10K Grant in Rev-UP MKE pitch contest

Local entrepreneurs compete for $10K Grant in Rev-UP MKE pitch contest

Located in the thriving Near West Side, winning the grant catapulted her passion for her work. “I purchased some equipment and was able to take additional training to offer those services to my clients,” she said.

This year, each finalist will present their business plans before a panel of judges. The prize includes $10,000 and $25,000 in in-kind services from area partners to support the winning business.

Rev-UP MKE

Kelsey Otero, who started Rev-UP MKE, emphasized the importance of entrepreneurs in building a thriving community.

“Entrepreneurs are really what makes a community thrive,” says Otero. The pitch contest is part of Near West Side Week, a series of events designed to support local businesses.

TMJ4 News Kelsey Otero started Rev-UP MKE because she feels entrepreneurs are the backbone of good communities.

“We provide mentors and services that can really help entrepreneurs,” says Otero.

Chef Lisa McKay, who won the grant in 2017, is a testament to this support. She is opening her new restaurant in the neighborhood this September and credits Rev-UP MKE for being there every step of the way.

TMJ4 News Chef Lisa McKay

“Receiving those grants comes in handy and takes a lot of stress off us,” McKay explained. “They don’t just let you win and turn you loose—they help guide you through your business endeavors,” she says.

TMJ4 News Lisa Kaye Bistro

The winners will make their final pitch on Sept. 10 at The Rave. The event is open to the public, and the crowd will have a chance to vote for their favorite pitch.

Rev-UP MKE

Offering advice to this year’s finalists, Rodriguez said, “Take on the experience; don’t focus on winning because you’ll be a winner either way.” McKay echoed this sentiment, saying, “Stick with your dream if it’s really a dream.”

To learn more visit the Near West Side website.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip