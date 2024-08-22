Brittany Rodriguez, the owner of Celani Skin and Wellness, was last year’s grant winner. Reflecting on the impact of the grant, Rodriguez shared, “It helped me to upgrade my space.”
Offering skincare and holistic services, she was surprised to win the grant, which has significantly boosted her business.
“Outside the money itself, I was able to build sustainable connections and partnerships,” Rodriguez added.
Watch: Local entrepreneurs compete for $10K Grant in Rev-UP MKE pitch contest
Located in the thriving Near West Side, winning the grant catapulted her passion for her work. “I purchased some equipment and was able to take additional training to offer those services to my clients,” she said.
This year, each finalist will present their business plans before a panel of judges. The prize includes $10,000 and $25,000 in in-kind services from area partners to support the winning business.
Kelsey Otero, who started Rev-UP MKE, emphasized the importance of entrepreneurs in building a thriving community.
“Entrepreneurs are really what makes a community thrive,” says Otero. The pitch contest is part of Near West Side Week, a series of events designed to support local businesses.
“We provide mentors and services that can really help entrepreneurs,” says Otero.
Chef Lisa McKay, who won the grant in 2017, is a testament to this support. She is opening her new restaurant in the neighborhood this September and credits Rev-UP MKE for being there every step of the way.
“Receiving those grants comes in handy and takes a lot of stress off us,” McKay explained. “They don’t just let you win and turn you loose—they help guide you through your business endeavors,” she says.
The winners will make their final pitch on Sept. 10 at The Rave. The event is open to the public, and the crowd will have a chance to vote for their favorite pitch.
Offering advice to this year’s finalists, Rodriguez said, “Take on the experience; don’t focus on winning because you’ll be a winner either way.” McKay echoed this sentiment, saying, “Stick with your dream if it’s really a dream.”
