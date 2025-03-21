MILWAUKEE — It was all about letting your freak flag fly at Lakefront Brewery on Thursday night. The popular spot to grab a beer hosted its first Rare Bird Market. It was similar to an oddities market.

There were vendors selling bone jewelry, bugs, live art, masks, chainmail sets, taxidermy, obscure vintage church items, and more. It was a celebration of all things weird, scary, strange, odd, unique, different, fun, and all the other similar adjectives.

The event went from 4 pm to 8 pm. The staff at Lakefront only expected about 100 people to show up tonight. It took about an hour for the first 100 to show up. Rare Bird Market exceeded any expectations. Now, the staff is already thinking about how to make it bigger and better for the next iteration.

Watch the videos below to see the items that were on sale and what inspired some of these artists...

Letting your freak flag fly at Lakefront Brewery's oddity market

Inspiration for art at Lakefront Brewery's oddity expo

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip