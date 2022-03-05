Watch
'Let’s Talk Womxn': Group of female restaurateurs in MKE joining together

Celebrating International Women's Day
Posted at 6:07 PM, Mar 04, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Being a woman, I know that when we band together amazing things can happen, such is the case for the women of “Let’s Talk Womxn."

Let’s Talk is a group of female restaurateurs joining together to create economic power and sustainability. They define themselves not as an organization or entity, but as an “Action-Led Movement by Women Business Owners as Peers."

On March 8, 20 Let’s Talk Womxn participants will introduce themselves to Milwaukee by hosting what Dana Spandet, owner of Flour Girl & Flame, refers to it as Milwaukee’s largest grazing table.

The event held at Story Hill Firehouse, 407 N. Hawley Rd., Milwaukee, will celebrate International Women's Day as well as the beauty, and diversity of Milwaukee’s women-owned eateries.

