'Let the room guide you': Tips on how to up your Christmas decorating game

Cassandra's Hidden Gems
Tis the season! Many of us choose the warmest day after Thanksgiving to adorn our homes with decorations for the holidays.
Posted at 6:56 PM, Dec 15, 2022
So, how hard can it be? Often, we use past year's decorations in the same ways we’ve used them before, but if you’d like to zhuzh you’re holiday décor, this gem could be just what you need.

I met with LUCE Lighting + Luxuries Visual Director Jeff Ketterhagen to get some tips on how to upscale your Christmas decorations.

Jeff has years of experience as an event planner and expert zhuzher, and has transformed LUCE Lighting into an old fashion winter wonderland. One of his most important tips is to fluff your artificial tree.

"It doesn't have to be intimidating," Jeff says. “Anything can be used to decorate. Picks, artificial fruit and animals, and ribbon. Let the room guide you.”

Merry Christmas and make your holiday décor “Next Level”!

