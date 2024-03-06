Lela Boutique offers new & vintage clothes

We're putting a spotlight on a local business that ought to be on your radar.

Lela Boutique, located at 321 N. Broadway in the Third Ward, offers a variety of women's clothes, from vintage pieces to the newest fashions.

Milwaukee Tonight's Cassandra McShepard spoke with Carrie Arrouet, the owner of the boutique.

They discussed how the boutique store has stayed open for 20 years, the Lela Anniversary Fashion Show, and showcased some of the finds at the Boutique store.

