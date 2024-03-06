Watch Now
Lela Boutique offers new & vintage clothes

How Lela Boutique empowers women through fashion.
Posted at 6:57 PM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 20:07:41-05

We're putting a spotlight on a local business that ought to be on your radar.

Lela Boutique, located at 321 N. Broadway in the Third Ward, offers a variety of women's clothes, from vintage pieces to the newest fashions.

Milwaukee Tonight's Cassandra McShepard spoke with Carrie Arrouet, the owner of the boutique.

They discussed how the boutique store has stayed open for 20 years, the Lela Anniversary Fashion Show, and showcased some of the finds at the Boutique store.

