Legally Blonde the musical brings big energy to Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove

Legally Blonde the musical is now playing at the Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove, and there are three weekends left to catch the show.

The Sunset Playhouse is in its 66th season and has been at its Elm Grove location for 60 years. The venue includes two performance spaces: the main theater and the Marla Eichmann Studio Theater, which hosts cabarets, kids' productions, and rentals.

Executive Director Ella Walker said the playhouse produces about 36 shows a year.

"We are always busy. We always have something going on, or the next show being rehearsed, or auditioned, or both," Walker said.

The cast is made up entirely of community members, with no precasting or house actors. Performers range from theater veterans to first-timers, and productions have featured casts as small as 4 and as large as nearly 30.

Walker said the show's themes are what make Legally Blonde stand out.

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"My favorite part about the show is it celebrates, honestly, women empowering other women, and it's all about authenticity and about being true to yourself," Walker said.

The cast of Legally Blonde includes 22 performers. Erin Fricker plays Elle Woods and said she has been acting for 15 years, with her very first musical at Sunset Playhouse.

Fricker said audiences may not realize how much is happening behind the scenes.

"The amount of quick changes and movement that happens backstage — you see us all calm and collected in our beautiful costumes on stage, but there's a lot going on backstage to make that happen for all of us," Fricker said.

The show features high-energy dancing and singing, cheerleading, jump rope choreography, and acrobatic tricks throughout.

Performances run Thursdays through Sundays for three more weekends. Evening shows are offered Thursday through Sunday, with a Sunday matinee and one Saturday matinee.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. for evening performances.

Milwaukee Tonight learned about this production through our partnership with Imagine MKE, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting all aspects of the local creative scene, from artists to the unique spaces they work in.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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