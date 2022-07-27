Watch Now
Learn the ancient Japanese art of Taiko drumming in Milwaukee

Cassandra's Hidden Gems
Posted at 3:00 PM, Jul 27, 2022
This group formed from the absence of Japanese drumming in Milwaukee. Taiko is a Japanese drum. It is ancient in origin, and traditionally used as a form of military communication as well as for religious ceremonies and festivals.

Milwaukee Taiko Group Hibiki’s mission is to promote Japanese culture in Milwaukee through drumming. The group consists of ten members, and surprisingly, they have no formal training. They do an ensemble-style performance called kumi-daiko, combining the taiko drum with other Japanese instruments and choreography to tell a story.

The performances are high energy, very interactive and extremely entertaining. I asked group member Sumi Jones what Hibiki meant. “Echo of the drum" she said, and went on to say that they are always open to new members, no experience necessary.

A great group of people sharing their culture through art! To learn more, go to: https://www.milwaukeetaiko.com/

Milwaukee Tonight focuses on the people, places, and events that make the community special. From artists to architecture, food to festivals, neighborhoods to nightlife - this show is a nightly reminder that our city is filled with stories to be proud of. Watch weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4.

