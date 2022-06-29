Watch Now
Khepra Jewelers selling unique items at Summerfest thanks to grant

Posted at 5:05 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 18:05:16-04

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest is a wonderful event for the city of Milwaukee, the music, the food, and the awesome gems found at the various vendors. Thanks to the BMO EMpower Grant program, 9 local minority small-business owners will have an opportunity to take part as vendors at Summerfest this year.

I met Manuel Corona, owner of Khepra Jewelers, to see how he felt about being a grant recipient, and to check out what he would be adding to our Summerfest experience. “I am thankful! It is pretty expensive to be here, without the grant Khepra Jewelers would not have been able to participate," said Manuel. Khepra has no brick-and-mortar location and depends on festivals and online sales.

You can expect to see beautiful handcrafted jewelry, made from silver, copper and brass, adorned with semiprecious stones. Manuel makes everything, including necklaces, earrings, and bracelets. He even takes special orders, so you can aid in the design process.

Enjoy Summerfest 2022 and be sure to stop by Khepra Jewelers.

For more info, check out their website.

